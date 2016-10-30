Haunted Village
Cast and crew gathered Saturday prior to the third night of the Haunted Village and Treat Night at Frontier Village. The group in the video include, front, from left, Devon Klein, Candy Scholtes, Mikaela Cofield, Marissa Griggs, Sheila Kinzler, Cassidy Olson, Julie Peltier and Terry Banker. In back, from left, Marcos Meza, Dan Everson, Charles Stiles, Jim Cofield, Jeff Olson, Eric Elhard and Bob Block.
Kimberly Hasbargen and her daughter, Sophie, 7, are ready to scare guests as witch and a haunting little girl.
Sheila Kinzler stands inside the haunted doll room and Chantel Knuth repeats her shocking performance on the electric chair for each guest in front of the vintage fire department building.
These were just a few of the scary stops along the way through the haunted village where guests were treated to surprises at every turn for a $5 admission and a non-perishable food items to be donated to the Jamestown Salvation Army Food Pantry.