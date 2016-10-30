Kimberly Hasbargen and her daughter, Sophie, 7, are ready to scare guests as witch and a haunting little girl.

Sheila Kinzler stands inside the haunted doll room and Chantel Knuth repeats her shocking performance on the electric chair for each guest in front of the vintage fire department building.

These were just a few of the scary stops along the way through the haunted village where guests were treated to surprises at every turn for a $5 admission and a non-perishable food items to be donated to the Jamestown Salvation Army Food Pantry.