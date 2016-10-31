Volunteers bag 178,000 meals for Kids Against Hunger

Katie Ryan-Anderson, Jamestown Kiwanis Club past-president, said the club wanted to hit the 1 million meals package mark, which happened during the morning session. Stutsman Harley-Davidson donated the use of a heated storage building for the event.

"We are pretty excited to have reached that mark," she said Sunday afternoon.

Janna Bergstedt, chairman of the Jamestown Kiwanis Club Kids Against Hunger event, said the club's fundraising goal of $44,000 was about $6,000 short. She said the club had plenty of food to package 250,000 meals on Saturday, but they needed more volunteers to do that.

Meals consist of 21 vitamins and minerals, rice, soy, dehydrated vegetables and chicken flavoring. Each pack of food feeds six people and is ready to eat after boiling water is added. One package of food costs $1.50, including food and packaging.

All of the meals are going to Great Plains Food Bank. Bergstedt said last year the club donated about 64,000 meals to Great Plains Food Bank and the rest of the meals went around the country. She said all of the meals that went to Great Plains Food Bank, which provides food to those in need in most of North Dakota and Cass County in Minnesota, were used.

"One of the surprising things we learned from Great Plains Food Bank was 39 percent of the people they serve are children," Bergstedt said.

Ron Walters, major gifts officer for Great Plains Food Bank, was in Jamestown Saturday to help with the event. He said the food bank has received half of the food packaged at each Jamestown Kids Against Hunger event.

"Last year we received almost 24,000 pounds of food," he said, "within nine months, it was all gone."

Last year 515 volunteers bagged 212,544 meals and $50,000 was raised for the event. Bergstedt said this year the University of Jamestown football team wasn't able to volunteer like it did in 2015 as the team was playing a game Saturday.

"We have a great group of volunteers from the university," she said. "We have some members of the (men's) basketball team and all of the track team."

Bergstedt said the club is still taking donations for event and would like to get as close to $44,000 as possible. If the goal isn't reached, Bergstedt said, the Aberdeen, S.D., Kids Against Hunger will have to cover the difference.

"We'd rather not do that, we'd rather raise the money," she said.

An anonymous donor will match 50 cents on each dollar donated for Jamestown Kids Against Hunger. To help, email jamestownkiwanis@gamail.com. Donations can be made at First Community Credit Union or at gofundme.com/kahjamestown. For more information, call 251-2237.