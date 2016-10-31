UJ starting up eSports team

For a growing number of players, video gaming has turned from hobby to professional competition. eSports, or competitive video gaming, has growing attention and participation from high school to professional levels, according to the data analytics service Newzoo.

Joining the growing list of colleges and universities offering an eSports team is the University of Jamestown.

UJ has joined the National Association of Collegiate eSports and is in the process of creating an eSports team, said Michael Heitkamp, UJ vice president of enrollment. The team roster will hopefully be finalized by the end of May 2017, and begin practices once the fall semester starts, UJ Social Media Specialist and eSports head coach Josh Knutson said.

Director of International Admissions Donovan Gibson said eSports has been on the school’s radar for about year. Gibson said he jumped at the chance to go to the Collegiate eSports Summit in Kansas City, Mo., in July. The summit taught him about the significance of the sport and the large number of players out there, Gibson said.

Professional eSports has a large and growing viewership, Gibson said. According to ESPN, the 2014 League of Legends championship drew a viewership of 27 million people, more than NBA Finals or the World Series of Major League Baseball.

The UJ team will play five different games, League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Hearthstone, Overwatch and Rocket League, Knutson said. The competitions will be live-streamed online using the platform Twitch.

Heitkamp said the school was lucky to have three internal people with the interest and knowledge to run UJ’s eSports program.

Knutson said Gibson approached him to look into the viability of starting an eSports team because of his experience with technology.

“From that first conversation, I got excited about it,” Knutson said. “I kept doing research and got more involved, and volunteered to take the reins. It’s something I really believe we can be successful in.”

Heitkamp said UJ sent out a survey to prospective students to gauge their interest in eSports and received a positive response. UJ admissions representatives were approached at college fairs about eSports, Heitkamp said. This response validated the school’s movement toward an eSports team, he said.

Knutson said he will recruit eSports players by talking to high school leagues, watching gamers’ streams online and contacting players high on the leaderboards. Knutson’s goal is to have a team of 20 to 25 players.

“We’re stepping into uncharted waters, but it’s fun and I’m excited about where we can take it,” Knutson said.

The eSports program will be run like the other athletic programs at UJ, Knutson said. The team will meet four or five days a week to practice, go over gameplay and exercise, he said. The exercise will focus on wrists and forearms, but also maintaining fast reflexes. There will also be a focus on a healthy diet, Knutson said.

“A lot of my job will be running through different scenarios and preparing the team for live situations on game day,” Knutson said. “We will also watch other teams’ streams to see their strategies.”

A scholarship program will be available for eSports players, Heitkamp said.

“We are serious about it and want to be competitive,” Heitkamp said. “It’s important to offer a scholarship.”

One of the goals of the National Association of Collegiate eSports is to legitimize eSports and ensure players will be treated like college athletes, Knutson said. The association will help players be held to the high standard of other athletes and treated with similar respect, he said.

Chris Hoke, UJ chief information officer and eSports director, said having an eSports program gives UJ a recruiting advantage. The closest school to UJ that offers an eSports program is Midland University in Nebraska, Hoke said.

“From a recruitment standpoint, we would be the first in the area, which puts us a step ahead of other schools in North Dakota,” Hoke said. “Another bonus is the international market. eSports is very popular in Europe and Asia, and this will be a good tool for expanding internationally.”

The academic profile of eSports players is in line with the UJ’s mission, Gibson said. Many players have high test scores and are academically focused, he said.

Recruitment of eSports players will be the same as the process for athletes, Heitkamp said. The conversation will begin within the university, then turn to the athletic aspect. Knutson said to stand out from other schools that offer eSports, recruiters just have to sell the university.

“There is something special about going to school here. You are treated like an individual and the opportunities are amazing,” Knutson said. “Saying we are up and coming, the first in the area (to offer eSports) is a good selling point.”

eSports has been historically male, but female interest is growing and UJ hopes to have a truly co-ed team, Heitkamp said.

Knutson said he has begun preliminary recruiting by contacting high school students. When the program has an idea of how many players it will have, then Hoke will order equipment. Hoke said he is working through the logistics of securing a room for the program.

“Priority one is to get the players, after that everything will fall into place,” Hoke said.

The NAC eSports is kicking off its regular season with an invitational tournament in spring 2017. Knutson said UJ is focusing on having a team ready for the regular season.

“It’s going to be a wild ride, but it’ll be fun,” Knutson said.

