County Commission supports Woodbury Township gun range

Curt Kaseman, president of Jamestown Marksmanship Education Range Inc., said the nonprofit group wants to build an outdoor facility with the primary goal of educating children ages 10 to 12 in hunter education and safety.

Woodbury Township will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 519 1st Ave. S., for a public hearing on a proposed zoning change for the property to change it from agriculture to commercial. Kaseman said the county's resolution of support will be among the documents submitted by the Liechtys in support of changing the zoning. The Liechtys are requesting the zoning change.

Kaseman said the entire project depends on whether or not the Woodbury Township Board ultimately approves the zoning change. He said JMER hasn't made any agreements with the Liechtys to either buy or lease the property, which is about 3 miles south of Jamestown, until the zoning decision is made.

Kaseman said he has talked with Duane Anderson, Woodbury Township Board chairman, and he said Anderson had questions about accessing the property from a county road.

Casey Bradley, county auditor/chief operating officer, and Mickey Nenow, county highway supervisor, said they would need to see an application for a driveway, but they didn't think there would be any problems allowing access from the property to the nearest county road. The commission asked Nenow to attend the public hearing on Friday to answer any questions township residents may have about access to a county road for the property.

County Commission Chairman Mark Klose said he has let people shoot firearms on his property because there is no public shooting range within 99 miles of Jamestown, so he sees the need for this facility.

In other business, the County Commission unanimously approved a longevity pay bonus agreement for new Assistant State's Attorney Jeff Davis. Davis would receive $6,000 divided over three years, if he meets the terms of the agreement. He would receive $1,200 the first year, $1,800 the second and $3,000 the third. Davis replaces Troy LeFevre who is running for the Southeast District Court District No. 7 judge seat in the election.

The County Commission also heard a request from Jamestown resident Tom Tracy that the commission contact Gov. Jack Dalrymple's office and encourage the use of North Dakota National Guard troops in the ongoing protest against the Dakota Access Pipeline in Morton County. Tracy said using the National Guard would remove some of the burden being placed on law enforcement agencies around the state to support the Morton County Sheriff's Office's effort to keep protesters from trespassing on private property and damaging roads and property.

The commission took no action on Tracy's request.