Liechtys receiving giving award

Tickets for the awards luncheon, or for fundraising educational training sessions and the luncheon, may be purchased at www.afpnorthernplains.org.

The Liechtys have given generously of their time, talents and treasures over many years, the Association of Fundraising Professionals said. They have supported numerous nonprofit businesses and organizations within the Jamestown community and within the state personally and through their Gwendolyn Ruth Liechty Memorial Fund, a donor-advised fund.

National Philanthropy Day is an annual celebration of the impact that giving, volunteering and charitable engagement makes upon the communities and the world. Association of Fundraising Professional chapters across the globe celebrate National Philanthropy Day by hosting events to recognize activities of donors, volunteers, foundations, leaders, corporations and those who are engaged in philanthropy. The Association of Fundraising Professionals Northern Plains Chapter encompasses all of North Dakota and western Minnesota.

National Philanthropy Day 2016 is sponsored by various entities including University of Jamestown.