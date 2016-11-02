LIHEAP funds available

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which is run by the Office of Community Services at the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families, provides funding to states, Washington, D.C., territories and tribes to assist households with paying energy bills and weatherize homes for energy improvements.

LIHEAP funding assists households with meeting home energy needs, including vulnerable households with very young children, individuals with disabilities and older individuals. Individuals interested in applying for energy assistance should contact their local, state, territory or tribal LIHEAP agency or call 866-674-6327.

For more information, visit http://www.acf.hhs.gov/ocs/programs/liheap.