Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

UPDATE 2:Suspect in fatal ambush of two Iowa police officers captured

    Grass fire was controlled burn

    By Sun Staff Today at 3:06 p.m.
    Streeter Fire Protection District responded to a report of a grass fire at about 4:40 p.m. just south of the junction of N.D. Highway 30 (53 Avenue Southeast) and N.D. Highway 34 (61st Street Southeast).

    Stutsman County Communications Center center on Wednesday said that the State Radio Communications System said that a law enforcement official responded at around 5 p.m. that the fire turned out to be a controlled burn in Logan County. No further assistance was needed, the communications center said.

     
    Explore related topics:Newslocal
    Advertisement