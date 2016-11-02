Grass fire was controlled burn
Streeter Fire Protection District responded to a report of a grass fire at about 4:40 p.m. just south of the junction of N.D. Highway 30 (53 Avenue Southeast) and N.D. Highway 34 (61st Street Southeast).
Stutsman County Communications Center center on Wednesday said that the State Radio Communications System said that a law enforcement official responded at around 5 p.m. that the fire turned out to be a controlled burn in Logan County. No further assistance was needed, the communications center said.