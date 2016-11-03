'9 to 5: The Musical' includes splashy production elements

Where: Denault Auditorium, Reiland Fine Arts Center, UJ campus

Tickets: $10; purchase from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Reiland Fine Arts Center Box Office room 130, by calling 252-3467, ext. 5435, or by emailing tickets@uj.edu. This show includes strong language and adult humor and is unsuited for younger audiences.

Elaborate production numbers featuring singing, dancing and music from a live pit orchestra are all part of "9 to 5: The Musical," the fall production for the University of Jamestown Theatre Department.

The show opens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Reiland Fine Arts Center.

Mike McIntyre, UJ Theatre Department director, said the musical is based on the movie "9 to 5," which included a hit song for country songstress Dolly Parton. Parton also played one of the main characters in the movie.

"If people are big fans of the movie, this show will be like a trip down memory lane," he said.

The cast has 27 students. McIntyre is the director, Raena Haatvedt is choreographer, Richard Walentine is the orchestra director, and Jackie Mangall is the costume designer.

In the show, Brittany McIntyre plays Doralee Rhodes, Alexis Martinson plays Violet Newstead, and Jana Lynch plays Judy Bernly. All three UJ students are seniors and have been part of the college's fall musicals since their freshman year.

The seniors were all pleased they won lead roles for this production.

"We've all worked pretty hard on the musicals for the last four years," Brittany McIntyre said. "We were all pretty excited, it felt like it all paid off for us."

While previous UJ fall musical productions have included some singing and dancing numbers, McIntyre, Martinson and Lynch said this show has by far been the most demanding.

"The dancing is so great, it's a lot of fun to do and watch," Lynch said.

Each lead has her own favorite song from the show. For Martinson, it's "One of the Boys."

"It's a really dance-heavy number," she said.

Lynch said her favorite song is a solo number for her character called "Get Out and Stay Out."

"It's toward the end of the show when she (Judy) finally becomes her own person," she said.

McIntyre's favorite song "Change It" is centered on when the office starts to change after the women take over.

McIntyre said he chose "9 to 5: The Musical" because it featured more roles for women and was vastly different than last year's production of "Kiss Me Kate."

"I was looking for something contemporary and uptempo," he said. "There are a lot of splashy production elements for this show with the sets, the lighting. There is a lot of eye candy in this one."

Mike McIntyre said Parton wrote the score for the show and he likes the show because it reflects where contemporary musical writing is right now.