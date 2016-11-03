CORRECTED: State GOP candidates to visit Saturday and Monday

State Republican candidates will be at the GOP headquarters in the Buffalo Mall on Saturday and Monday to greet the public.

Kirsten Baesler, who is running for superintendent of public instruction; and Jon Godfread, who is running for insurance commissioner, will be at the Buffalo Mall at noon Saturday, Nov. 5, to greet residents.

Doug Burgum, who is running for governor; will be at the Buffalo Mall at noon Monday, Nov. 7. The public is invited to come and meet the candidates.

