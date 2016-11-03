VCSU professors to give recital

The music featured on this program displays the musical and technical capabilities of both performers. The program begins with a funky movement by composer Russell Peterson for soprano saxophone and cajun. Next, Laczkoski will present two unaccompanied tango etudes by Astor Piazzolla. The landmark work by Akira Yuyama, Divertimento, written for alto saxophone and marimba, will display the capabilities of Meyers on the marimba. The recital will conclude with the final movements of Russell Peterson’s Duo for Saxophone and Percussion.

This performance is the final performance in a series of three recitals this duo is presenting. They were guest performers at North Dakota State University on Wednesday and will be at the University of Mary on Friday, Nov. 4.

Laczkoski is a D’Addario WoodWinds Artist, Yamaha Performing Artist and E. Rousseau Mouthpiece Artist. More information on him may be found at jason-laczkoski.net.

Meyers is a recently named Yamaha Performing Artist in addition to a Black Swamp Percussion, Vater Sticks and Mallets, Sabian Cymbals, Gon Bops and Aquarian Drumheads Artist.