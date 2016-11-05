Court records for Nov. 4, 2016

The presiding judge in Jamestown Municipal Court is Timothy Ottmar.

CONTEMPT OF COURT

Amelinda Ann Paul, 49, 402 2nd Ave. NW No. 306, one day.

Paul Patrick, 35, 309 8th Ave. SE basement apartment, one day.

CONTEMPT OF COURT/DROVE WHILE OPERATOR’S LICENSE WAS SUSPENDED

Jonathan Will Hoffmann, 29, 525 3rd Ave. NW, 10 days, four days credit for time served, six days to be served from Oct. 22 to Oct. 28.

CONTEMPT OF COURT (FOUR COUNTS)/CRIMINAL MISCHIEF/SIMPLE ASSAULT/DROVE WHILE LICENSE WAS REVOKED

Rhiannon D. Hufstetler, 25, 211 4th St. SE Apt. 4, $100 restitution, 20 days, one day credit for time served.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Robert Gene Krahler, 69, 407 15th Ave. NE No. 16, $20 fines/fees, one year deferred imposition of sentence.

NOISE PROHIBITED

Joseph Jeffrey Blackmore, 26, 800 12th Ave. NE No. 206, $50 fines/fees.

Southeast District Court

The judges of the Southeast District Court in Jamestown include: Dan Narum, Ellendale, presiding judge; Bradley Cruff, Valley City; James D. Hovey, New Rockford; John E. Greenwood, Jamestown; Thomas E. Merrick, Jamestown; Jay Schmitz, Valley City; Jerod Tufte, Valley City. The name of the judge who sentenced the individual is listed in parenthesis behind each individual sentence.

AGGRAVATED RECKLESS DRIVING

Trent Allen Guthmiller, 36, Lincoln, N.D., $20,000 restitution, obtain an evaluation, complete recommended treatment (Greenwood).

DUI/APC

Kenneth Anthony Lambert, 70, 1003 5th Ave. NE No. 2, $500 city of Jamestown transfer fees, $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $25 victim-witness fee, five days suspended, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment (Merrick).

FALSE INFORMATION OR REPORT TO LAW ENFORCEMENT WITH INTENT TO FALSELY IMPLICATE ANOTHER

Troy Lewis Revier, 19, 402 2nd Ave. NW No. 214, $200 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $25 victim-witness fee, one day, one day credit for time served, not possess or own firearms for one year, one year deferred imposition of sentence (Greenwood).

INGESTING A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Nathan Daniel Hoff, 34, 401 20th St. SW, $200 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $125 indigent recoupment, $25 victim-witness fee, 38 days, 29 days credit for time served, not possess or own firearms for one year (Merrick).

POSSESSION/CONSUMPTION OF ALCOHOL BY PERSON UNDER 21

Reed Taylor Nohrenberg, 20, 1704 5th St. NE, $25 community service supervision fee, $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $25 victim-witness fee, 10 hours community service, six month deferred imposition of sentence (Tufte).

Ian Raymond Snow, 20, 8049 30th St. SE, $25 community service supervision fee, $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $25 victim-witness fee, 10 hours community service (Tufte).

John Gavin Wahl, 18, 3480 78th Ave. SE, $25 community service supervision fee, $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $25 victim-witness fee, 10 hours community service, six month deferred imposition of sentence (Tufte).

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (three counts)

Cole Robert Baumgarten, 18, 923 2nd Place NE, $25 community service supervision fee, $200 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $125 indigent recoupment, $25 victim-witness fee, 25 hours community service, one year deferred imposition of sentence, not possess or own firearms for one year (Greenwood).

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, MARIJUANA

Valerie Gail Hulbert, 19, Carrington, $25 community service supervision fee, $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $25 victim-witness fee, 15 hours community service, six month deferred imposition of sentence, not possess or own firearms for six months (Tufte).

SHOPLIFTING/THEFT

Heidi Mae Kraft, 28, 119 5th St. NW No. 9, $250 city of Jamestown transfer fees, $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $25 victim-witness fee, 30 days, 10 suspended, 20 days to be served with electronic monitoring (Tufte).

SIMPLE ASSAULT/VIOLATION OF ORDER PROHIBITING CONTACT

Rose Marie Wherley, 49, 407 1st Ave. N, $200 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $25 victim-witness fee, one year to be served concurrently, 355 days suspended, 10 days credit for time served, complete anger management (Tufte).

VIOLATE DISORDERLY CONDUCT RESTRAINING ORDER

Aaron Anderson Hufstetler, 28, 211 4th St. SE No. 1, $200 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $25 victim-witness fee, 20 days, not possess or own firearms for one year (Greenwood).