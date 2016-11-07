Woman dies in UTV rollover

The rural Grafton woman was driving a 2012 Polaris Ranger UTV at about 7 p.m. northbound on 159th Avenue Northeast about a quarter mile north of 66th Street Northeast. The patrol said the woman made an abrupt left turn and lost control. The UTV spun off the roadway, entered the ditched and rolled.

The woman was unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle. She was not wearing a helmet and died from her injuries in the crash.

The patrol is investigating the crash.