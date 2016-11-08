FVA moving forward with surveyor's building

The FVA approved a $25,675 bid on Oct. 11 from Travis Edinger, owner of Northland Window and Door LLC, to construct the building. The costs increased to $29,925 after the company was required to increase the amount of cement needed, association secretary-treasurer Tina Busche said.

Busche said $20,000 from the 2016 capital construction grant covers most of the project, and a majority of the remaining costs will be covered by the Museum Assessment Program grant. The funds from the grant must be allocated to the surveyor's building before they can move forward, Busche said.

The grant was for the association's first priority project, which was repairing the fire hall, Busche said, however, the FVA didn't receive the money it needed for the project from the Jamestown Tourism Grant and Executive Advisory Board.

Nellie Degen, FVA president, said the grant funds must be used for a project that will be completed.

"We need to use it before December or we'll lose those funds," Degen said.

The Surveyor's Group agreed to donate $5,675 toward the building's construction costs, Busche said. But between the two grants, the entire donation amount won't be needed to cover the construction costs, Busche said.

The FVA approved discussing with the group's contact, Leroy Koutz, if the donation could go to the association's account after covering the rest of the surveyor's building cost.

The Surveyor's Group must agree with the allocation of the donation funds before the FVA requests grant funds be used for the surveyor's building, Busche said.

The FVA approved moving forward with construction as long as the donation and movement of grant funds fall into place.