Traffic impact study back on agenda

The vote allows consideration of the ordinance, which was tabled during a Sept. 20 Finance and Legal Committee meeting.

Andersen said she still didn't feel the ordinance was developer friendly and continued her earlier opposition.

Dave Hillerud, chairman of the Jamestown Planning Commission, said the ordinance would require a traffic impact study only for large projects, and the city engineer's office could determine if circumstances warranted a study in cases where traffic problems already existed.

Councilman Dan Buchanan said the ordinance was needed because of growing traffic in some parts of town.

"We have the Newman Arena and the TRAC (Two Rivers Activity Center) under construction," he said. "It staggers the imagination that these projects won't have some impact on traffic."

Andersen said the ordinance doesn't address multiple projects in an area that cumulatively may have a large impact on traffic flows. She said in those cases, the traffic impact study should be paid for by the city.

Hillerud said traffic problems should be considered during the construction process rather than after traffic increases.

In other business, Becky Thatcher-Keller, executive director of the Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce, questioned the lack of progress on negotiating a contract with Renaissance Recycling for the recycling program planned for implementation next summer.

City Attorney Leo Ryan said the negotiation process was on schedule.

Barb Lang, Jamestown resident, asked for more information on the planned road between the Menards area and Jamestown Regional Medical Center.

Andersen said negotiations would continue to acquire an easement from Liechty Associates, owner of one of four properties that the road would cross. The other three property owners had reached agreements with the city. Officials are also looking at other options if those negotiations fail.

Buchanan asked Travis Dillman, project engineer with Interstate Engineering, if consideration had been given to a route using 37th Street Southeast. That is the gravel road south of Country Acres Veterinary Clinic.

Dillman said that route was being considered but would add cost and distance to the road.

The City Council also appointed Scott Roemmich to the Fire Code Board of Appeals and David Mark Urquhart to the Jamestown Regional Airport Authority and reappointed Andersen to the Airport Authority.