Heitkamp touts inclusive energy policy

“As we develop these new energy technologies, we’ll learn new things about these technologies and how to make energy cleaner and more efficient,” she said.

Heitkamp said the world is entering an “energy renaissance” where the new energy of the future is unknown. She said the government needs to continue to fund research into all energy technology, as research into forms of energy like clean coal are already showing progress to a less polluted future.

“Last year carbon dioxide emissions from natural gas (energy producing) plants were higher than from coal-fired plants,” she said.

Monday afternoon, Heitkamp toured Great River Energy’s Spiritwood Station. The plant generates two primary products - electricity and steam. The plant became operational on Nov. 1, 2014, but was built in 2012. The electricity generated by the plant powers homes and businesses, while the steam from the plant is used by the neighboring Dakota Spirit AgEnergy biorefinery and Cargill Malt. Spiritwood Station’s fuel source is lignite, often referred to as “brown coal,” which is converted to a higher-efficiency fuel through newer technologies.

Heitkamp said Spiritwood Station is an example of the type of new coalfired plant the country and world needs more of.

Jeff Krumwiede, Spiritwood Station leader of plant engineering, said the plant is about 60 percent energy efficient, well above the 30 to 35 percent energy efficiency rating of most conventional coal-powered energy plants.

Neil LeVahn, plant maintenance coordinator, said workers at Spiritwood Station are always looking for ways to make the plant more efficient. He said the plant is able to use all heat its coalfire produces to heat the building in winter as well.

“We are always looking at ways to recycle and reuse everything in the plant,” LeVahn said.

With most of the coalfired energy plants in the country between 40 and 50 years old, there needs to be a way to build newer, more efficient coal-fired plants in the future, Heitkamp said earlier Monday.

She said like everything else in Washington, D.C., changes to the country’s energy policies will only happen through a bipartisan effort. She said she is fortunate to have a good working relationship with Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., as the two have worked together on legislation in the past.

