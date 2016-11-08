Stutsman County has high voter turnout so far
The voter turnout in Stutsman County has been high so far, said Casey Bradley, county auditor/chief operating officer.
As of 5:30 p.m., 8,107 people voted in Stutsman County on Election Day, according to data from CentralPoint.
Bradley said he expected a high turnout, but not this high. The setup at the Jamestown Civic Center, the main polling place for the county, was made to prevent lines, but election workers haven’t been able to get people through fast enough to avoid lines, he said.