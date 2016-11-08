Klose, Schwartz retain seats on Stutsman County Commission
Stutsman County Commission incumbents Mark Klose and David Schwartz have retained their seats after beating out challengers Timothy Greshik and Nellie Degen in Tuesday’s general election.
In unofficial voting results from the Stutsman County Auditor’s Office, Klose received the most votes with 5,411; Schwartz was second with 4,148; Greshik was third with 3,480; and Degen was fourth with 2,625.
