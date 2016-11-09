Authorities searching for escapee near North Dakota State Hospital
Authorities are searching for a 20-year-old man who escaped from law enforcement custody near the North Dakota State Hospital, according to an email from the Stutsman County Law Enforcement Center.
He is described as a white male, 5 foot 11 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with black hair.
The man is handcuffed and wearing belly chains. Authorities said he is wanted for aggravated assault.
Authorities said he is wearing shorts, a plaid shirt, a grey sweatshirt and black socks. He is not wearing shoes.
If anyone sees the individual, do not approach him and call 252-1000.