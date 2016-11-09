Official: Authorities apprehend man who escaped

Bryan Satterwhite, who was being held at the North Dakota State Hospital, escaped custody from a Grand Forks County deputy shortly after 4:15 p.m. while he was being placed in the van, Blinsky said. Satterwhite was being transported to Grand Forks County.

The deputy called 911 to get assistance from local law enforcement agencies while he watched where Satterwhite went because other prisoners were in the transport van.

The Jamestown Police Department, North Dakota Highway Patrol and Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area to assist. Blinsky said the terrain in the area made it difficult to find Satterwhite, so the James Valley Special Operations Team was activated to have more authorities available in the search and to use some lighting and night vision equipment.

The Jamestown Fire Department also assisted in the search with its enhanced vision equipment.

The sheriff’s office located Satterwhite in a “slough area” about a half to three-quarters of a mile west of the State Hospital shortly after 6:35 p.m., he said. The sheriff’s office took Satterwhite into custody, and he was transferred to Grand Forks County.

A report will be completed and sent to the Stutsman County State’s Attorney’s Office where Satterwhite could be charged with escaping from custody of law enforcement, Blinsky said.