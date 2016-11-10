Making the community safer

Low: 22

Law enforcement officials said that recent improvements with the North Dakota Sex Offender Registry system will help make the community safer.

The North Dakota Office of the Attorney General started upgrading the system in August, according to Lt. John Gletne with the Jamestown Police Department, who has kept track of sex offenders at the police department since the registry started in 1991. The old system required the attorney general's office to post all information, while the upgrade improves communication about offenders between law enforcement agencies, he said.

"It's very efficient," Gletne said. "We can get the information much quicker. We can find out information on any offender who is registered, where before we would have to call and ask for forms and then have them sent to us."

The new system also provides access to all cumulated information on a registrant through a secure file that is available only to law enforcement, Gletne said. The old system required a phone call to a state-registering agency where the registrant had lived.

"I think the system is more efficient and quick with the information on anyone (registrant) who has been in our community, or is of concern who is visiting our community," Gletne said.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said in an email that a federal grant helped purchase new equipment and software licenses. The 11 law enforcement agencies with the most offenders converted to the new system in late summer and the remaining six agencies that track registrants switched over in the fall.

"The new electronic offender registration system allows instant communication between the local law enforcement agency and the BCI (Bureau of Criminal Investigation)," Stenehjem said. "As soon as the offender's new or updated information is reviewed and confirmed by the law enforcement agency, it is instantly transmitted to BCI, which then uploads it to the sex offender website."

JPD now does the posting of registrant information directly to the state sex offender registration web portal, Gletne said. The old system required JPD to submit the information to the attorney general's office to have their staff post it.

"It's going to make it much more streamlined and easier for everybody," Gletne said.

As of Nov. 9, there are 68 registered sex offenders living in Jamestown who are not in jail or confined to a treatment program, Gletne said. The 25 high-risk offenders require lifetime registration and public notification of a change in status, with another 15 moderate-risk sex offenders who must register for 25 years, and 22 low-risk sex offenders who must register for 15 years. There are also six sex offenders who are waiting to have a risk level assigned from the Sex Offender Risk Assessment Committee with the attorney general's office, he said.

Registered sex offenders are required at a minimum to confirm where they live and work on an annual basis. A change of address must be reported within 10 days.

JPD requires all registrants to confirm where they live on a monthly basis, Gletne said. It helps to prevent a situation where an offender moves without reporting it to JPD and having the new resident in a home still listed as a sex offender residence, he said.

"When that happened a second time we decided we had to increase contacts with registrants to 30 days," Gletne said. "It is not a requirement, but we do it."

Registered sex offenders sign an agreement that includes cooperating with law enforcement on periodic checks, Gletne said. JPD has officers make non-invasive communication with registrants by phone or email when possible to confirm the registry information is current, he said.

Sex offenders who move to a community to live or work for more than 10 days must register with the local law enforcement within three days, he said. Traveling for work or vacation requires registering in all states if it is more than 10 consecutive days, or 30 non-consecutive days in one calendar year.

In his experience, Gletne said the sex offenders he has worked with tend to have a low recidivism rate for another sex crime. The most frequent violation is with failing to notify JPD when changing addresses or leaving town, he said, or committing another crime that is not a sex crime.

Failure to comply with annual registration requirements or to notify law enforcement of any changes is a Class C felony offense and carries a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment and a $10,000 fine.

Sex offender registrants are prohibited from entering school property except to vote, attend open meetings and as allowed by the school board. North Dakota does not generally prohibit sex offenders from where they live or work to include apartment buildings or near schools, parks and day care centers, Gletne said, but the courts may direct a probation or parole officer to exercise discretion on prohibitions when appropriate.

As of Oct. 24, the Stutsman County Sheriff's Office had 14 registrants who are also contacted monthly by deputies. They include one high-risk, four medium-risk, five low-risk sex offenders, one registrant who is waiting to be classified and three with no assessment required.

"Our deputies make contact monthly to see if there are any changes," said Sheriff Chad Kaiser.

The benefit of the new system is on the administrative side and will help spot violations more quickly, he said. It is most apparent with registrants who move often in month-to-month lodging, campgrounds or cars, he said.

"We have to keep re-registering them all over again and the new system will help us with that, definitely," he said. "The system needed to be improved."

April Anderson, a secretary at the Stutsman County Sheriff's Office who works with the sex offender registry system, said the transition to the new system since August has been good.

"The online system has been great to work with," Anderson said. "The new setup has made communications with the state much faster and I believe more efficient."