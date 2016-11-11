Red kettle, Angel Tree season approaching

*Visit the office at 320 1st Ave. N

------------------

The Jamestown Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign kicks off next week, and staff hope the Salvation Army's fundraising goal will be met to help maintain programs that help families.

With limited resources and a growing need for services, meeting the $157,000 goal from kettle donations and matching funds from anonymous donors is crucial to maintaining service levels, said Maj. Tim Nauta, Jamestown Salvation Army.

The fundraising goal is attainable for a community the size of Jamestown, he said. It isn't asking a lot if more people can give.

"Our goal isn't an aggressive, pie-in-the-sky goal," Nauta said.

The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign starts on Friday, Nov. 18, and runs through Saturday, Dec. 24. Volunteer bell ringers will be at the Cash Wise entrance to the Park Plaza Shopping Center, and at two entrances to the Buffalo Mall and Wal-Mart during store business hours Monday through Saturday.

Last year's $156,000 goal was $20,000 short, and the difference was made up from a one-time "rainy day fund," Nauta said.

"We usually run a tight ship where there are not any funds to shift around and so were lucky, but that fund is not there this year," he said.

The annual cost to provide direct services to individuals and families can reach $250,000 or more, Nauta said. There were three anonymous matching donors in 2015 and only two this year, he said, which puts more emphasis on the mail appeal solicitations and revenue from the thrift store.

Without enough revenue the one option is to cut services when somewhat restrictive policies are already in place, he said.

"We won't be able to help as many people and we are bare boned for staff already so there is nothing more to cut," he said.

The Red Kettle Campaign offers more than one way of giving, Nauta said. There is direct giving at the red kettle, a tax-deductible check by mail, or an electronic donation can be made online through the middle of January that is counted as part of the Red Kettle Campaign.

Angel Tree Program

The Jamestown Salvation Army's other holiday project is the Angel Tree program that provides holiday gifts to children. Families can register their children for gifts or for a Christmas food box at the Jamestown Salvation Army office throughout November.

Maj. Teri Nauta with the Salvation Army said the Angel Tree cards will be at the Buffalo Mall from Nov. 18 through Dec. 8. Each card has a child's age and gender, along with clothing size or a wish list.

When a sponsor fills some or all of the card items and drops it off at the Salvation Army, the staff will match the card number to the child for distribution to the family. A time is scheduled for families to pick up the gifts or food baskets on Thursday, Dec. 15, she said.

"It gives the parents time to wrap the presents," she said. "That makes them a part of the process."

The goal is to have everything ready by Christmas Eve, but there are always people who drop items off later in the month, she said. It is not always necessary to pick up a wish list and purchase gift items, she said. Cash donations to buy gifts are welcome and go toward filling incomplete wish lists, she said.

Abbie Craig, Salvation Army case manager and administrative assistant, said the Salvation Army can help people in need with food, clothing, furniture, rental assistance, utility and transportation assistance, emergency lodging and prescription assistance on occasion. Clients must demonstrate need and a willingness to work out of the crisis with a plan that includes employment and a budget.

"We've tried to be very careful about how we help," Craig said. "Every request made is considered with fairness, but we always consider what donors and taxpayers would expect of us."