Robbery suspect image released

Detective Nick Hardy with the Jamestown Police Department said Monday he is hoping someone saw the suspect either enter or leave the gas station after he robbed it around 4:38 a.m. Saturday.

The police department released a photo of the suspect that shows a heavy-set man around 5 feet 11 inches tall. At the time of the robbery the man was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black shoes, a mask, sunglasses and gloves. Hardy said the suspect also wore jeans with a tear above the right knee.

Hardy said the suspect also has a distinctive walk.

“His shoulders are hunched and he takes really small steps,” he said.

Hardy said the suspect came into the gas station from the alley on the east side of M&H before accosting an employee opening the store for the day. The suspect was last seen running north in the alley after leaving the store.

An M&H employee was outside preparing to open the store when the suspect knocked the employee to the ground, then ordered her into the store. Once inside the suspect displayed a weapon and demanded an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect took the cash and left the store. The employee was not seriously injured and provided information to the police about the incident.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 252-1000 or 252-2414.

