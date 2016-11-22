Ice, snow misses Jamestown area

“You dodged a storm but not by much,” he said. “Most of it was to the east.”

NWS reports indicate Jamestown received 0.24 inches of rain overnight with temperatures of 32 degrees and 33 degrees. Simosko said the weather service received some reports of slippery sidewalks but widespread icy conditions were not reported.

Maj. John Johnson of the Jamestown Police Department, reported no weather related traffic accidents in Jamestown during the morning hours.

Simosko said a cold front in northwestern North Dakota pushed the precipitation east of Valley City and Verona.

The weather service is forecasting snow flurry activity beginning about the middle of Thanksgiving Day morning and continuing through the evening without any major accumulation. Good weather conditions are forecast across North Dakota for Friday and Saturday with the possibility of another weather system moving into the area on Sunday or early next week.

“It’s too early to tell what that might bring,” Simosko said.