Topping off TRAC

Members of the Jamestown Parks and Recreation Commission, project donors, TRAC Advisory Board members and other stakeholders toasted as the beam was set and welded into place. TRAC Facility Manager Amy Walters said the event is a way to reflect on the project and celebrate its accomplishments.

TRAC is a $28 million Jamestown Parks and Recreation facility that voters approved in 2015, which is scheduled to open in September 2017. It will have an aquatics center, multi-use courts, fitness equipment, turf field, classrooms and child care center, totalling about 95,000 square feet.

Parks and Recreation Department Director Doug Hogan said many people in the community are excited about TRAC, and those who tour the facility are excited to see how far it's come.

"It's exciting," Hogan said. "To get to the final beam is a milestone."

Topping-off ceremonies are traditional among construction projects, and were originally a Scandinavian rite of placing a tree atop a new building to appease tree spirits upset by the construction, said Nate Woods, regional operations manager for McGough Construction, the firm handling the construction of TRAC.

However, the small tree decorated with a string of Christmas lights was Walters' idea, Woods said.

"It seemed like the right thing to do and the right time of year," Walters said.

Walters spoke before the beam setting, thanking the construction team and support of the community.

The next big step in the construction is getting the building enclosed and finishing the roof, Project Supervisor Dan Smith said. The construction team will also start working on the running track and the swimming pool to be used for lessons next week, he said. The weather has been good for this time of year so far, Smith said, and he hopes it holds a bit longer.

Hogan said when the structure is enclosed, the construction team can heat it more efficiently and save money. So far, the project has only lost 14 days because of rain in the summer, Hogan said. TRAC Advisory Board member Pam Musland has been involved with the project since the first meeting in 2008, and said being able to see how far the project has come is amazing.

"When you see it on paper and have years of discussion about it, it is surreal to see it now," she said. "It's an amazing structure for our community."