A new city employee may be

needed to deal with Marsy’s Law, according to Leo Ryan, city attorney.

“Bottom line is, I don’t have the assets in my office, or in place right now, to cover this,” Ryan told the Jamestown Finance & Legal Committee Tuesday.

Marsy’s Law goes into effect as part of the North Dakota Constitution on Dec. 8. The intent is to increase legal rights for victims of crime and allow them greater participation in the case.

Currently, the city of Jamestown contributes $6,000 per year to Stutsman County for the services of the victim witness advocate. Ryan said the services of the advocate are most commonly used in domestic violence cases. With the new workload, the city anticipates having to add a full-time staff position to handle Marsy’s Law compliance.

Marsy’s Law requirement

Under Marsy’s Law, all victims would have the same rights, and victims will need to be notified of every court proceeding.

For example, a department store that had a pack of gum stolen would have the same victim rights as a victim of domestic violence, Ryan said. He anticipated law enforcement officers would have to not only read the criminal his or her rights, but also read the victim his or her rights.

Options include hiring a new city employee who would have an office space at the city attorney’s office, or the city attorney would hire the the person for the new position and the city would reimburse costs.

Costs for the additional employee were not discussed but would be partially offset by eliminating the $6,000 payment to Stutsman County for the shared victim witness advocate, said Jeff Fuchs, Jamestown city administrator.

Further discussion is expected on the Dec. 5 City Council meeting agenda.

In other business, Pam Phillips, chairman of the Civic Center and Promotion Committee, said the North Dakota Roughrider Rodeo Association State Finals could end up with a loss of about $6,500, if all fees are collected.

Pam Fosse, director of the Jamestown Civic Center, said collections of some sponsorship fees are still outstanding resulting in a current loss of about $15,000.

The Roughrider Rodeo Association State Finals were held at the Jamestown Civic Center Oct. 28-29. The event was considered to be “on probation” because of previous losses the Civic Center has incurred hosting the event.

The Finance & Legal Committee moved to the City Council without recommendation a Renaissance Zone request by Joel Onsurez for 104 3rd St. SE, the former location of the Masonic Lodge. Onsurez is proceeding with the project as a private residence rather than a commercial building and was requested to update his application.

The committee approved the Renaissance Zone request of Monte Cole for 213 1st Ave. N, the building previously used as Walz Pharmacy. A renovation project there includes a salon and spa on the main floor and a residence on the second floor.

knorman@jamestownsun.com

(701) 952-8452