Olson recognized for observing weather for 45 years

The award was established in honor of Dick Hagemeyer (1924-2001), whose career spanned 51 years with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. During his last 20 years he served as director of the NWS Pacific Region. Prior to this position, he served as a substation network specialist/cooperative program manager.

This award is specifically granted to an observer for 45 years of service.

Donald Olson has been measuring daily precipitation observations for the National Weather Service on his Montpelier farm since 1971. These precipitation measurements consist of daily rainfall totals during the warm season and daily rainfall, snowfall, snow depth and snow water equivalent measurements during the cold season. The snow-water equivalent measurements determine how much moisture is in the snow.

Olson uses two types of precipitation gauges, which are both furnished by the National Weather Service. One gauge is simply a cylinder-shaped can that catches liquid or frozen precipitation. The other gauge is a Fischer Porter gauge that actually weighs the precipitation on a scale and digitally converts the totals into hundredths, tenths and whole inches. The Fischer Porter gauge takes a measurement every 15 minutes.

These daily measurements serve a multitude of uses for National Weather Service and River Forecast Centers. Determining flood potential, climate and computer model forecasts are just a few examples.