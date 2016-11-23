Fair housing training planned

The training will cover information about fair housing and signs of discrimination and will be open to answering questions from attendees.

Hampton Inn and Suites is located at 2700 8th Ave. SW.

The Fair Housing Act prohibits discrimination in housing based on race, color, religion, national origin, sex, familial status or disability

North Dakota also protects against discrimination based on age, marital status or receipt of public assistance.

Signs of discrimination include:

* Requiring additional rent deposits, fees, or insurance from a tenant with a disability who needs an assistance animal.

* Pretending a home has already been sold or rented rather than negotiate with home-seekers because of their race, religion, nationality, disability or other protected class.

* Treating a tenant differently than other tenants on the basis of his or her disability or status in a protected class.

* Requiring people from certain races, religions and nationalities to pay for background checks or higher security deposits, but failing to do so for other people not within a protected class.

High Plains Fair Housing Center is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization that works to eliminate housing discrimination and to ensure equal housing opportunities for all. The center assists people who believe they have experienced discrimination while attempting to rent or purchase housing, provides community education to promote fair housing and conducts preliminary investigations of potential housing discrimination. The mission of High Plains Fair Housing Center is to strengthen communities and ensure equal access to fair housing in the region through training, education, enforcement and advocacy.

For more information, contact High Plains Fair Housing Center, 1405 1st Ave. N, Grand Forks, ND 58203, (701) 203-1077 high. plains.housing.intake@gmail.com, http://www.highplainsfhc.org/.