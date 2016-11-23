Rec Tra ils Program grants available

The Recreational Trails Program is an 80/20 matching grant program that provides funding for both motorized and non-motorized recreational trail projects. The program is administered at the state level through the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department with guidance from the Recreational Trails Program Advisory Council and federally through the Federal Highway Administration.

Applicants may request grant amounts ranging from a minimum of $10,000 up to a maximum of $200,000 and project sponsors must have at least 20 percent match available at the time of the application. Eligible projects consist of construction of new recreation trails, restoration of existing trails, development and rehabilitation of trailside and trailhead facilities and trail linkages, purchase and lease of recreational trail construction and maintenance equipment, land acquisition/easements and trail accessibility assessment. Priority will be given to construction of new trails. Projects will be required to commence in 2018.

Applications for 2018 will be online at http://www.parkrec.nd.gov/, click on the grants tab. The application cycle will open Dec. 1, with a deadline of 1 p.m. Jan. 31.

The mission of North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department is to provide and enhance outdoor recreation opportunities through diverse parks and programs that conserve the state’s natural diversity.

More information on the RTP Grant Program can be found online at the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department website, www.parkrec.nd.gov, or contact Kevin Stankiewicz at

(701) 328-5357.