    Jamestown Regional Airport boards 10,000th passenger

    By Sun Staff Today at 1:17 p.m.
    Jamestown Regional Airport Manager Samuel Seafeldt, right, poses for a photo with Cameron Todd, the airport's 10,000th passenger of the year on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. Submitted

    Jamestown Regional Airport boarded its 10,000th passenger of the year on Wednesday morning, Nov. 23, according to a statement from Airport Manager Samuel Seafeldt.

    University of Jamestown student Cameron Todd was the 10,000th passenger, flying to New York to visit his family for Thanksgiving break. Todd received a gift bag of travel necessities and a voucher for two round-trip tickets from Jamestown to Denver on United Express from SkyWest Airlines.

    By having 10,000 passenger boardings in a calendar year, the Jamestown Regional Airport will receive $1 million in entitlement funding from the Federal Aviation Administration instead of its current $150,000.

