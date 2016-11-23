Jamestown Regional Airport boards 10,000th passenger

University of Jamestown student Cameron Todd was the 10,000th passenger, flying to New York to visit his family for Thanksgiving break. Todd received a gift bag of travel necessities and a voucher for two round-trip tickets from Jamestown to Denver on United Express from SkyWest Airlines.

By having 10,000 passenger boardings in a calendar year, the Jamestown Regional Airport will receive $1 million in entitlement funding from the Federal Aviation Administration instead of its current $150,000.