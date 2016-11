The 2016 Holiday Dazzle Parade was held Friday, Nov. 25, 2016 in downtown Jamestown. The event is organized by the Jamestown Downtown Association and float awards went to James River Community Corrections for “Best Dazzle”, to First Community Credit Union for “Most Original”, to the University of Jamestown for “Most Outstanding Amateur Built”, and to Jamestown Boy Scouts for “Most Outstanding for a Civic or Nonprofit Organization.”