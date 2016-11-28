Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Jamestown National Guard called for in-state service

    By Sun Staff Today at 11:23 a.m.
    No details are available but the North Dakota Governor's office confirms at least some members of the 817 Engineering Company (Sappers) have been called to in-state duty as part of security operations at the Dakota Access Pipeline protests.

    Some members of the Jamestown-based 817th Engineering Company (Sappers) have been called for in-state duty, according to Jeff Zent, a spokesman for Gov. Jack Dalrymple, R-N.D.

    Zent said the governor activated the North Dakota National Guard for service at the pipeline protests in September.

    “We do have Guard members supporting law enforcement today,” Zent said. “Gen. (Alan) Dohrmann called on other units to assist. The 817 is one of the units called to support law enforcement.”

    Zent said the unit would likely provide security but could not specify what duties the unit would be assigned or the anticipated length of its service.

    Explore related topics:NewslocalNational GuardProtestpipeline
    Advertisement
    randomness