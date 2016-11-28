Jamestown National Guard called for in-state service

Zent said the governor activated the North Dakota National Guard for service at the pipeline protests in September.

“We do have Guard members supporting law enforcement today,” Zent said. “Gen. (Alan) Dohrmann called on other units to assist. The 817 is one of the units called to support law enforcement.”

Zent said the unit would likely provide security but could not specify what duties the unit would be assigned or the anticipated length of its service.