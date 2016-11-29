Humane Society, Prairie Paws seeking funds

Humane Society monthly operations costs reach $10,000 monthly, said Kris Meidinger, dog manager for JRHS. Around $5,000 is for monthly veterinarian costs, with the remainder of the budget covering utilities, insurance, taxes and payroll.

"Regular monthly expenses are why we rely on monetary donations," Meidinger said. "It makes a huge difference because of the fact we are a no-kill shelter, and any animal that comes in here is guaranteed safe shelter until it finds its forever home."

The Humane Society is designed to accommodate 15 dogs and 25 cats, Meidinger said. It often exceeds that amount with strays and rescues.

On average, 10 to 15 dogs are adopted each month, and there were 16 adoptions in October, she said. Eight cats were adopted in October, according to a report from Sheila Marsolek, cat manager.

The Humane Society uses foster homes to care for pregnant dogs to reduce the risk of contagious canine parvovirus that has killed nearly puppy litters in the past, she said.

Prairie Paws Rescue has no fixed shelter, but seven local foster homes take in 25 to 35 pets per month, said Kaye John, president and co-founder. Volunteers also go on pet rescues in North Dakota and out of state.

"We keep the pets in the homes until they get adopted," John said. "We provide all of the supplies and medical work and financial stuff and the foster family supplies the love and care."

Depending on how many pets are being fostered at any given time, the monthly operations for Prairie Paws Rescue average $3,000 to $5,000. This includes spaying and neutering, treatment of infections and injuries that are common with rescue animals, John said.

Veterinarians place a microchip under the skin of each dog to aid authorities in locating an owner if the animal is ever lost, she said. Cats are tested for feline leukemia.

The Prairie Paws Rescue adoption fee is $150 for dogs and $50 for cats, she said. This is less than the average $200 that is spent per animal while in foster care, she said.

"It is a good deal to adopt a rescue animal," she said. "The foster families work on any fears the animal may have while it lives in the home and we tell it like it is to the adopting family."

Upcoming Prairie Paws Rescue fundraisers include a bake sale from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Buffalo Mall in Jamestown. Its annual Pasta Palooza will be from 5 to 10 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Knights of Columbus.

Cash donations and gas cards help defray costs for volunteers on pet rescues, she said. Volunteers drive long distances to bring animals to foster homes and appointments.

"We just bought a used vehicle from Wilhelm (Chevrolet Buick GMC) and put 30,000 miles on it in one year," John said.

The Humane Society has a $135 adoption fee with costs per animal averaging $350 for medical and other care, Meidinger said.

The Humane Society receives half of a 1-mill levy from the city of Jamestown and that has helped with operating costs, Meidinger said. More funds come from $20 annual membership fees, bake sales, silent auctions and a holiday gift tree at the Buffalo Mall, she said.

The Jamestown Chapter Crusaders motorcycle club raised funds to build new covered kennels, she said. More aging kennels and fences need to be replaced this coming year, she said.

"Everything is getting old and these are big dogs that are now pushing through the perimeter fence," she said. "One dog escaped in October and was killed crossing the Interstate."