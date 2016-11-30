Dogs found at rest area west of Jamestown

Two adult Pomeranian dogs were said to be found in a basket at a rest area along Interstate 94 sometime over the weekend, said Becky Johnson, animal control officer for the Jamestown Police Department. A driver who brought them into the Stutsman County Law Enforcement Center and the Stutsman County Sheriff's Office, which does not have animal control, turned the dogs over to JPD to keep at its pound, she said.

"There will be a time frame of about two weeks where we post the dogs photos on Facebook and get the word out there to see if there is an owner who is trying find stolen dogs," Johnson said. "We have to try and we are doing our best to get the information out there to find out if these dogs are just missing and to give the rightful owner a chance to get them back."

The dogs were wearing flea collars but had no identification tags. The tan-colored dogs are between 3 and 4 pounds and appeared thin but with no serious health issues other than some missing teeth and aging, she said.

The male dog appeared to be about 8 years old and the female appeared to be older, she said.

"They were friendly," Johnson said.

It is more common for dogs to get loose at rest areas and owners call to report lost animals, she said. It is common for owners who abandon animals to leave them in public places so that the animals are found, she said.

If no owner steps forward then it would be possible to find other options for the dogs, she said.

"We would seek a rescue organization to take on their care," Johnson said.