WORK IT OUT $16 million Valley City wellness center opens

Managed by Valley City Parks and Recreation, the Gaukler Family Wellness Center, a $16 million 65,000-square-foot facility on the Valley City State University campus, is also home to VCSU’s kinesiology and human performance department with classrooms, labs and faculty offices.

The wellness center had 2,000 members as of Wednesday, said Tyler Jacobson, director of Valley City Park District. With nearly 20 percent of Valley City already signed up, about 500 people are already using the facility per day. The city’s former recreation center, now used for organized sports, had averaged just 110 visits per day, he said.

“There was definitely a need for a place like this in our community,” Jacobson said.

Valley City Mayor David Carlsrud, said after a record $40 million in building permits in the city, the wellness center is one more thing to show the city has a lot to offer.

“It gives our community a reason to be proud,” he said. “We have things going for us and we are working hard to make things better.”

Jim Verwey, Valley City, and his wife were members of the former recreation center. Verwey said they are impressed with the new wellness center and the variety of exercise equipment and plan to become members.

“It’s a beautiful facility,” he said. “Anything you need, it’s here.”

The wellness center has full-size basketball courts, a 150-meter walking track, fitness machines and weights, a swimming pool and 15-person hot tub, an indoor playground, coffee and smoothie bar and a supervised playroom to watch children for a twohour period.

“The facility with all the different amenities is such a great addition to the community,” said Ali Keller, facility manager. “It is top notch even when compared to larger cities.”

Aaron Heck, aquatics manager, said a lifeguard is on duty for lap swimming during the day and open swimming in the evening. Swimming lessons start Jan. 2.

“The older adults and college students want the lap time while the parents like to bring the kids in after school to splash around,” Heck said.

Barnes County On The Move members have access to classes and try-out sessions before becoming a wellness center member. The program encourages regular physical activity.

Sharon Buhr, who established the Young People’s Healthy Heart Department at CHI Mercy Health in Valley City, said a public-private partnership became On The Move. The wellness center helps create an environment that makes exercise more fun, she said, which will help more On The Move members complete fitness goals.

“Having the wellness center here offers more opportunities to stay healthy,” she said. “What we want to do is to make exercise more fun and get people to capture that spirit and pass it along to create more excitement about physical activity.”

Valley City Park Board President Dick Gulmon said it was a collaboration among nonprofits, government agencies, VCSU and financial institutions that helped a $3 million city sales tax get approved. Another $11 million was raised in private donations, he said.

“Without any one of those sources and partnerships we probably wouldn’t be here today,” Gulmon said. “In a town of 6,500 people, how do you do this without total community partnerships working together and all pulling in the same direction?”

Valley City Park Board named the wellness center after George and Audrey Gaukler, who were major supporters. George Gaukler said Wednesday that the idea for the wellness center started 10 years ago but was only possible after the collaboration between the Parks and Recreation Department, Sheyenne Valley Community Foundation, VCSU and Dacotah Bank. He also credited the people of Valley City.

“It takes the community to put something like this together,” George Gaukler said. “It will serve the college and the community for many years to come.”

VCSU President Tisa Mason said students wanted a facility that reinforces fitness and healthy lifestyles. The education center is also a “game changer” for VCSU’s fastest-growing programs, she said.

“In the future we may be able to offer endorsements for adaptive recreation in sports,” she said.

For more information on the wellness center, call (701) 845-3294 or visit www.gauklerfamilywellness.com.

