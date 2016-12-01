Sex offender changes address

Michael Philip Kruk, 28, resides at 320 2nd Ave. SW No. 2. He does not own a vehicle.

Kruk is described as a white male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 350 pounds, with brown eyes and red hair.

Kruk was assigned a h i g h - r i s k a s s e s s - ment by the North D a k o t a Risk Level Committee, Office of the Attorney General.

Kruk was convicted of gross sexual imposition in 2003 in McHenry County Juvenile Court. Authorities said he inappropriately touched a boy, did not progress in treatment and was sent to a residential treatment center. He received two years in the Division of Juvenile Services.

Kruk was convicted of gross sexual imposition in 2005 in Bottineau County Juvenile Court. Authorities said Kruk forced a 10-year-old child he was babysitting to engage in a sexual act and had inappropriately touched another minor at a residential treatment center. He was sentenced to one year in the Division of Juvenile Services.

Kruk is not wanted by police and is serving the sentence imposed by the court. Printed handouts of Kruk’s photo and demographics are available at the Jamestown Police Department.

More information on registered offenders is available at www.sexoffender.nd.gov.