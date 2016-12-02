Court cuts

"There have been drastic changes though the court system as a whole," he said, referring to the staffing cuts that go into effect in June 2017. The cuts are part of an $8.3 million reduction to the Judicial System budget requested by Gov. Jack Dalrymple for the upcoming biennium.

One of the juvenile probation officer positions in Jamestown is currently vacant.

The Southeast Judicial District includes three juvenile service offices located in Wahpeton, Valley City and Jamestown, according to Brian Washburn, a juvenile court officer who supervises the Jamestown and Valley City offices.

Washburn said the Jamestown and Valley City offices handle 300 to 400 juvenile referrals for an 11-county area each year. After the reductions in staff, Washburn will be the only juvenile officer in Jamestown with one juvenile probation officer working in Valley City to cover the same area.

"We do have a plan to handle it," he said. "We will deal with the cases in a different way."

Washburn said the juvenile court system deals with unruly, delinquent and deprived youth. Unruly children are defined as those who break rules that only apply because of their age. This could include being out after curfew, skipping school or not following their parents' instructions.

"For unruly offenders we'll be sending out letters to the parents," Washburn said. "We will not be seeing kids directly as we do now."

The letters, sent to parents or guardians, will include information on resources for them in dealing with the child.

Delinquent children, those breaking laws that apply to adults as well as children, will be subject to prioritization by a risk assessment process, Washburn said.

"We have done that for several years," he said. "It determines if the court needs to be involved but now we'll do it sooner."

The changes are a concern for Jamestown Police Chief Scott Edinger.

"I know the caseload is there (to justify the positions)," he said. "I don't know how it will affect us. This might be a long-term mistake."

Washburn said the changes will be felt by the schools and law enforcement agencies.

"Things will look different," he said. "Some agencies rely on us for early intervention. That won't be happening anymore."

Other cuts in the Southeast Judicial District include deputy clerk of court positions in Barnes and Richland counties and the reduction of the secretary for juvenile services in Barnes County to a half-time position.

Across the state, the Judicial System has announced cuts to 56 staff positions or about 16 percent of its staff, according to Olson.

"About 85 percent of our budget is personnel," Olson said. "We made cuts in operating costs, but that was not enough. We have to go to personnel."