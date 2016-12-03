Five sentenced on felonies

Staggs was accused of possessing items used with a controlled substance other than marijuana on Aug. 18 and Oct. 12, possessing less than 1 ounce of marijuana on Oct. 12 and possessing methamphetamine on Oct. 12.

Judge Thomas Merrick sentenced Staggs to seven days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for seven days served and placed him on 18 months supervised probation. Staggs was ordered not to own or possess a firearm for one year and perform 10 hours community service. He was ordered to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense-facility administration fee, $70indigent application fee, $300 indigent recoupment, $50 victim-witness fee and a $50 community service supervision fee.

A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. A Class A misdemeanor is punishable by one year in prison and a $3,000 fine. A Class B misdemeanor is punishable by 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.

Kayla Jo Allen, 26, 1109 3rd Ave. NW, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a Class C felony.

Allen was accused of possessing oxymorphone on March 16.

Merrick sentenced her to 22 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for two days served. She was ordered not to own or possess a firearm for two years and to pay a $200 criminal administration fee.

Donald Andrew Petterson, 38, 105 6th St. SE, Suite 2D, pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sexual offender, a Class C felony.

Pettersen was accused of failing to register after changing his residence between May 4 and May 24.

Merrick sentenced Pettersen to one year and one day in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with two months and one day suspended and credit for 51 days served.

Pettersen will be placed on supervised probation for a year after his release.

Logan Blahna Mathwich, 23, Moorhead Minn., pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a Class C felony, possession of drug paraphernalia and carry a concealed firearm or dangerous weapon, Class A misdemeanors.

Mathwich was accused of possessing methamphetamine, possessing items used with controlled substances other than marijuana and carrying one or more knives in his pocket on Sept. 30.

Merrick sentenced Mathwich to 41 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for 41 days served and to two years of supervised probation.

Mathwich was ordered not to own or possess a firearm for two years and to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment and $25 victim-witness fee.

Devany Marit Holt, 22, Fargo, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a Class C felony.

Holt was accused of possessing clonazepam on Nov. 5.

Merrick sentenced Holt to 11 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for 11 days served and placed Holt on one year supervised probation.

Holt was ordered to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment and $25 victim-witness fee.