Alber recognized

Members of the Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Committee and the Young Professionals of Jamestown presented a Customer Service Award to Dean Alber, center, holding plaque, with Pelican Point Landing campground. The Chamber honors individuals who satisfy customers by exceeding their requirements or expectations. Dean, along with all other monthly winners, will be recognized at the Chamber’s annual banquet in January. Customer Service Award nomination forms are available at the Chamber office and on its website at www.jamestownchamber.com or by calling 252-4830.