Hillius joins FCCU in Jamestown
First Community Credit Union recently hired Sierra Hillius as a member r e l a t i o n s specialist.
As a m e m b e r r e l a t i o n s s p e c i a l - ist, Hillius will be responsible for providing quality service to members by answering telephones and questions from members. The member relations department was established to help reduce call volume in larger branches and ultimately help provide better service to First Community Credit Union’s members.
Hillius, a Jamestown native, is attending Bismarck State College for a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. She has gained experience with handling funds and transactions through prior employment.
“I am looking forward to this new experience and gaining knowledge within the financial industry,” Hillius said.
She will be located at FCCU’s administrative building at 310 10th St. SE in Jamestown.