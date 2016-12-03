Court report for Dec. 3, 2016

SOUTHEAST

DISTRICT COURT

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF/ SIMPLE ASSAULT

D i l l o n J o h n Boomgaarden, 19, 810 10th Street NE No. 2, $200 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $125 indigent recoupment, $397 restitution, $25 victim-witness fee, 25 hours community service, one year deferred imposition of sentence, not possess or own firearms for one year (Thomas E. Merrick).

DRIVING OPERATING A VEHICLE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF LIQUOR OR DRUGS

Jerome J. Schaffer, 64, Cleveland, $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $500 fine/ state, $25 victim-witness fee, one day, one day credit for time served, chemical dependency evaluation, not possess or own firearms for one year (Jerod Tufte).

DRIVING WHILE LICENSE PRIVILEGE IS SUSPENDED

Brandon Scott Weatherly, 26, 905 12th Ave. SE No. 20, $200 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $25 fine/ state, $25 victim-witness fee, four days to be served beginning Jan. 17, not possess or own firearms for one year (Merrick).

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA/POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, MARIJUANA

Jaryn Reese Stading, 18, 314 17th Ave. NE, $115 costs/state, $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $25 victim-witness fee, one day, one day credit for time served, one year deferred imposition of sentence, not possess or own firearms for one year (Tufte).

RECKLESS DRIVING

Donald Louis Walicski, 76, 1517 Highway 281 N, $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/ facility administration fee, $25 victim-witness fee, one day, one day credit for time served, not possess or own firearms for one year (Merrick).

THEFT

Esther Marie Cruz, 32, 413 3rd Ave. NE, $125 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $100 indigent recoupment, $25 victim-witness fee, 21 days, 21 days credit for time served, not possess or own firearms for one year (Tufte).

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF A VEHICLE

Robert Conrad Cloose, 31, 1322 10th St. SE Apt. 4, $25 community service supervision fee, $200 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $150 fine/state, $25 victim-witness fee, one day, one day credit for time served, 20 hours community service, one year deferred imposition of sentence, not possess or own firearms for one year (Merrick).