Snow removal in Jamestown to begin Tuesday morning.
The city of Jamestown’s full snow removal program will begin at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, according to the city engineer’s office.
Snow removal in residential areas will begin at approximately 11 a.m. Tuesday.
City crews will begin snow removal in the downtown area beginning at about 11 p.m. Tuesday and will continue during the night.
Downtown merchants and all public/private schools are asked to have their sidewalks shoveled by 9 p.m. Tuesday.
The snow removal schedule is contingent upon changing weather conditions and snow accumulation totals.