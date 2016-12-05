Blizzard warning issued for Jamestown area

The weather advisory is in effect for Sheridan, Kidder, Stutsman, Logan and Mcintosh counties, which include the cities of McClusky, Steele, Jamestown, Napoleon and Ashley. A no-travel advisory was extended late Monday afternoon to include Jamestown, Edgeley, Gackle, Medina and surrounding areas in south central North Dakota.

Expect snowfall accumulations through the evening to reach between 7 and 10 inches, according to the weather service. Blizzard conditions should develop overnight and continue through Tuesday afternoon with winds gusts of up to 50 mph with near zero visibility from blowing snow.

The system is moving northeast, and the blizzard warning follows an earlier travel advisory for the region. The change in travel advisories is due to changes in wind gusts that together with blowing snow will make driving dangerous, said April Cooper, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Bismarck.

“The wind shifted a little bit and the storm was elevated from a winter weather advisory to a blizzard warning,” Cooper said. “The winds are stronger than we anticipated and the observations we saw were bad, with visibility fairly poor, making travel dangerous.”

The wind chill could drop to minus 20 degrees overnight. The strongest winds will follow from Tuesday morning into the afternoon, and combined with the snow will make driving hazardous, she said.

A blizzard warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. The weather service recommends that anyone driving should have a winter survival kit and stay with the vehicle if stranded.

The low pressure system should start to clear out of the area by Tuesday afternoon, Cooper said. Lingering chances of snow will continue in northern Stutsman County into Wednesday.

Thursday should be mostly clear, and a chance of more precipitation could return late in the week and into Saturday, she said.