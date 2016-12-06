Grabinger elected to Senate minority post

"I'm honored to be appointed to the Appropriations Committee," Grabinger said. "It gives me a chance to work for the people of Jamestown and the state of North Dakota during some tough budget times."

Sen. Joan Heckaman, D-New Rockford, was elected as minority leader. Heckaman did not return an email seeking comment.

Grabinger said the North Dakota Senate has nine Democratic members this session, which is down from 15 last session, making his party's task more difficult.

"I think my colleagues are up to the task," he said. "It's what we came down here to do, work hard."

The Appropriations Committee will have the difficult task of determining funding for state programs for the next two years.

"We'll have to make some tough cuts," he said. "We know we can't take care of all of them."

The limited number of Democrats in the North Dakota Senate means that policy committees, such as the judiciary and education committees, will each have one member who is a Democrat.

Grabinger said the Republican majority was expected to second some proposals made by Democrats in committees to allow discussion of all topics.

The North Dakota Legislature is currently meeting in a three-day organizational session. It will also hear a budget presentation by Gov. Jack Dalrymple but declined to hear a presentation by North Dakota tribal leaders.