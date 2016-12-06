Blizzard warning issued for Jamestown area

The weather advisory was issued Monday and is in effect for Foster, Sheridan, Kidder, Stutsman, Logan and Mcintosh counties, which include McClusky, Steele, Jamestown, Napoleon and Ashley.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 94 from Jamestown to Dickinson at 5:30 p.m. Monday. The Bismarck and Mandan metropolitan area will remain open.

Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life-threatening conditions, and driving past a road closure device can result in a fine of up to $250. Road condition updates are available by calling 511 or visiting www.dot.nd.gov.

Expect snowfall accumulations through the evening to reach between 7 and 10 inches. Blizzard conditions should develop overnight and continue through this afternoon with winds gusts of up to 50 mph with near-zero visibility from blowing snow.

Jamestown had not reported snow accumulations as of 7:30 p.m., the weather service said. Carrington reported 4 inches of snow, and other cities in the region have also reported 4 inches.

The system is moving northeast, and the blizzard warning follows an earlier travel advisory. The weather status change is due to stronger wind gusts, which will make driving dangerous when mixed with blowing snow, said April Cooper, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Bismarck.

"The wind shifted a little bit and the storm was elevated from a winter weather advisory to a blizzard warning," Cooper said. "The winds are stronger than we anticipated and the observations we saw were bad, with visibility fairly poor, making travel dangerous."

Strong winds combined with subzero wind chills will occur through this afternoon, she said.

A blizzard warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. The weather service recommends anyone who is driving to have a winter survival kit and to stay with the vehicle if stranded.

The low pressure system should start to clear out of the area by this afternoon, Cooper said. Lingering chances of snow will continue in northern Stutsman County into Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Thursday should be mostly clear, and a chance of more precipitation could return later in the week and into Saturday, she said.