School Board approves TRAC use changes

The changes, which were unanimously approved with School Board member Diane Hanson not present, will further define the default process in the facility use agreement, said Robert Lech, JPS superintendent. The updated agreement, which was approved by the Jamestown Parks and Recreation Board, adds the procedures to follow should either entity find itself in default status.

The agreement provides the terms for the school district to utilize the TRAC facility and addresses the land swap process that preceded the development of TRAC. The School Board approved the agreement in November but directed Lech to further clarify terms regarding underpayment of funds.

Under the revisions TRAC and JPS agree to provide written notification of default, Lech said. A 30-day process will follow to address the issues related to the default, and if it remains unresolved after that time then both parties will schedule a meeting, he said.

If the issue remains unresolved, the non-defaulting party may terminate the agreement, suspend the agreement until the default issue is resolved, or take action to collect amounts due or owed under the agreement, he said.

"This updated section meets the requested refinement and appropriately outlines the process, and protects the district in the event of default by either entity," Lech said.

In other business, Lech said the Citizen's Advisory Committee will hold its first meeting at 6 p.m. today, weather permitting. The core group of individuals will help guide the process of determining long-term facility needs for the School Board, he said, but any interested person may attend the open meeting whether he or she chooses to be a member or not.

"Any member of the public could certainly attend to share their own perspective and/or participate in the process," Lech said. "Ultimately, we are looking to create a plan that fully represents the needs of the students and educators that can be supported by the community."

Rhoda Young, director of the James River Special Education Unit, was present with Kathi Fischer, the preschool special education administrator, and they updated the School Board on the school district's special education program.

Federal law requires special education services to be given to qualified individuals up to 21 years old, Fischer said. In some states all services are provided by school districts, but in North Dakota the school district starts with children at age 3 and takes them from other agencies that have worked with the children, she said.

The two said that in addition to the special needs classroom space at Gussner Elementary School, the unit works to provide services at licensed day care facilities and wherever it is most appropriate.

As of now there are 20 preschool special needs children in the JPS program, Fischer said. The numbers change throughout the year.