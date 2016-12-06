Police say travel is not advised in Jamestown

There were nine storm-related car crashes within the city limits as of 7:30 a.m., Johnson said.

“That is not that many considering the road conditions,” Johnson said. “There are no serious injury accidents and that is pretty good for the first snowfall.”

The streets department is still scheduled to start residential street plowing at 11 a.m., said Jeff Fuchs, Jamestown city administrator.

"City offices are open," Fuchs said.

Duane Duff, heating plant supervisor at the North Dakota State Hospital, said that as of 6 a.m. there was 9 inches of snowfall recorded for the Jamestown area.

Interstate 94 remains closed from Valley City to Dickinson, Johnson said. Pembina, Walsh, Nelson, Griggs, Steele and Traill counties also issued no travel advisories due to blowing snow, icy road conditions and near zero visibility, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

Shirley Krapp, of Spiritwood, said Spiritwood Lake has no ice but the winds are so strong they are causing white caps. East Lake County Road has 4-to-6-foot drifts, she said, that are also very long.

“The drifts are soft but you don’t know how long they are or if you can get through,” Krapp said. “It is not something you want to go drive through today.”

The National Weather Service in Bismarck is continuing its blizzard warning in effect for much of western and central North dakota through this afternoon.

Arctic air will push into the region from Tuesday through Sunday, according to the weather service. Breezy conditions combined with highs in the single digits and teens will create a windchill factor of 25 below zero, making frostbite to exposed skin possible in 30 minutes with these conditions.

Chauncy Schultz, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Bismarck, said Jamestown could see 1 or 2 inches more of snow by Tuesday evening. The winds will continue gusting up to 50 mph to create white out conditions in open areas.

“The winds will slowly taper off this evening but it will still be windy with gusts up to 35 mph,” Schultz said.

The snow will end with breezy condition over Tuesday night with temperatures dropping to 10 degrees with wind chills as low as 15 below zero, Schultz said.

By Friday morning the temperature in Jamestown will be around six below zero, Schultz said. There is a chance for snow again Saturday but as of now it does not look like Jamestown will have strong winds over the weekend but conditions could change, he said.

Weather related closings announced for Tuesday include Jamestown Public Schools. The makeup day will be April 17, 2017.

The school closings include meetings and events including the Jamestown High School boys JV hockey game against Wahpeton, the girls hockey game against Aberdeen and the girls basketball game against Mandan.

James River Valley Library System. Both the Alfred Dickey Branch and the Stutsman County Branch will be closed Tuesday.

The city of Spiritwood Council meeting scheduled is postponed until 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Chip Steckler Shop, 617 Spiritwood Ave.

Jamestown Regional Medical Center is cancelling its #GROWvember 'Stache Bash at Johnny B's due to weather.