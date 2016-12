JCF awards grant for sensory garden

The Jamestown Community Foundation recently awarded a $5,000 grant to Jamestown Parks and Recreation Department for development of a sensory garden in Solien-DeNault Park in Jamestown. Pictured, from left, are Jamestown Parks and Recreation Director Doug Hogan, Freedom Resource Center Director Beth Dewald, Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce City Beautification Committee members Joan Morris and Paulette Ritter and Barb Lang with the Jamestown Community Foundation. Submitted