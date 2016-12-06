UPDATED: Weather related closings

The University of Jamestown campus will close at 1 p.m. There will be no classes after that time and offices will be closed, said Tena Lawrence, UJ Vice President for Marketing and Communications.

The Stutsman County Commission meeting for today is canceled due to the weather. The meeting has been rescheduled to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Stutsman County Courthouse.

Casey Bradley, Stutsman County auditor/chief operating officer, said all county offices will be closing at noon due to the inclement weather.

Weather-related closings announced for today include Jamestown Public Schools.

The school closings include meetings and events that include the Jamestown High School boys junior varsity hockey game against Wahpeton, the girls hockey game against Aberdeen, S.D., and the girls basketball game against Mandan.

Alfred Dickey Library and Stutsman County Library will be closed today.

The city of Spiritwood Council meeting scheduled is postponed until 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Chip Steckler Shop, 617 Spiritwood Ave.

Jamestown Regional Medical Center is canceling its #GROWvember 'Stache Bash at Johnny B's Brickhouse due to weather.

Essentia Health clinics in Jamestown and Valley City are closed today.

The National Buffalo Museum in Jamestown is closed.

Pingree-Buchanan schools are closed.

Tia Tanning & Well Being in Jamestown is closed today.

The South Central Human Service Center in Jamestown and the child support office in Jamestown are closed Tuesday. Individuals can reach South Central's crisis line at 252-6304.