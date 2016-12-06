Weather related closings

James River Valley Library System. Both the Alfred Dickey Branch and the Stutsman County Branch will be closed Tuesday.

The city of Spiritwood Council meeting scheduled is postponed until 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Chip Steckler Shop, 617 Spiritwood Ave.

Jamestown Regional Medical Center is cancelling its #GROWvember 'Stache Bash at Johnny B's due to weather.

Essentia Health Clinics in Jamestown and Valley City are closed Tuesday.

South Central Human Service Center and the child support office plan to open at 10 a.m.

The National Buffalo Museum in Jamestown is closed Tuesday.

Pingree-Buchanan schools have changed status from running 2 hours late to cancelled.