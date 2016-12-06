Weather Forecast

    Update: South Central Human Services closed

    By Sun Staff Today at 1:17 p.m.

    South Central Human Service Center and the child support office in Jamestown are Tuesday, according to the North Dakota Department of Human Services. 

    Individuals can reach the center's crisis line at (701) 252-6304. 

    The Northeast Human Service Center in Grand Forks, the Lake Regional Human Service Center in Devils Lake and North Central Human Service Center in Minot will be closed Tuesday. West Central Human Service Center in Bismarck is closed to clients. 

